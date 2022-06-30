As Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday congratulated the new CM, calling it a 'moment of happiness'. He further advised Shinde to take the correct decisions and to 'be alert' as the Chief Minister.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the MNS chief tweeted an image that stated, "My heartfelt congratulations to you on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is indeed a moment of happiness for us. Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance. Be alert. Take measured steps. Congratulations once again."

Hours ago, his party welcomed the move, stating that real 'Hindutva' is back in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "It is a true saying that for the first time, a real Shiv Sainik is the CM of Maharashtra. It is not the question of who is coming to power but the ideology of Hindutva. Raj Saheb had been pushing the issue of Marathi and Hindutva for a long time. Hindutva is now back in Maharashtra. Raj Saheb is likely to address the media in the coming 2-3 days."

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray took a swipe at his cousin Uddhav Thackeray after the latter's resignation as the Maharashtra CM. Taking to Twitter, the MNS supremo opined, "When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline". A day earlier, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Raj Thackeray seeking his support.

Eknath Shinde swears in as Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister at a time when it was expected that Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post. However, Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.