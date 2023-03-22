Raj Thackeray Taunts Uddhav Over Shiv Sena Split; 'should've Respected The Mandate'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, and said that he was unable to handle Shiv Sena. Accusing Uddhav Thackeray as the reason behind the split of Shiv Sena, the MNS chief alleged that many party leaders left because of Uddhav.

Addressing a mega rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “The current political situation in Maharashtra is not going in a good direction. It hurts when I see the war for Shiv Sena symbol.”

Indirectly referring to Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS chief said, “When I left Shiv Sena, some people (Uddhav) spread rumours about me, But now that person himself couldn't handle the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Launching an attack on Aaditya Thackeray, the MNS leader while addressing the rally stated that he is not sure if the second person after Uddhav (Aaditya) will be able to handle Shiv Sena. Intensifying his attack on Aaditya Thackeray, he questioned, “Some people told that MNS was finished. Those who spoke against MNS, what is their situation now?”

Raj Thackeray on Shiv Sena split

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of not listening to his party members, Raj Thackeray alleged that he was not ready to meet anyone during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, which resulted in the split of the party. He further stated that Uddhav Thackeray has now suddenly become active after losing everything.

“His situation was like Ali Baba and 40 chor. But I can not call the rebel leaders chor. They first went to Surat and then to Guwahati. They were all pissed with him (Uddhav) and his behaviour,” he added.

Raj Thackeray’s advise to Eknath Shinde

Advising Eknath Shinde to work for the people, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “I want to tell Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that now you have got the seat, you must work for Maharashtra. Don't do rallies where Uddhav Thackeray does rallies. There are many important issues in the state, including farmers' issues, employment issues and more. Why are you just talking about rallies?”

“CM Shinde, you must take action on loudspeakers. You must make a decision. I will meet you again on this. You must take action on this issue at the earliest: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.

Uddhav Vs Shinde camp

A u-turn was witnessed in the politics of Maharashtra after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17, ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a fight for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and termed his faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’.