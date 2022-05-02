'Raj Thackeray Is Speaking BJP's Line': NCP Decries Ultimatum & Criticism Of Sharad Pawar

Raj Thackeray faced flak from NCP on Sunday for his ultimatum to the Maharashtra government on loudspeakers and his criticism of Sharad Pawar. In a video message, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged that the MNS chief was following BJP's directions and not raising the real issues of the state. Maintaining that Thackeray had failed to emulate even a fraction of the work done by the NCP supremo throughout his career, he called upon the people to ignore divisive statements aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

NCP leader Mahesh Tapase remarked, "If Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum about education, employment and social harmony, we would have accepted it. But Raj Thackeray is speaking BJP's line. Raj Thackeray is dancing like a puppet on BJP's directions. That's why, we cannot expect Raj Thackeray to raise issues pertaining to the development, employment, education and religious harmony of Maharashtra. He wants to project himself as a big leader by criticising Pawar Saheb."

"I want to appeal to the people of Maharashtra. It is our responsibility to maintain brotherhood, social harmony and religious harmony. So, if any leader makes an (incendiary) statement, it should be ignored. It will be better for Maharashtra if we ignore Raj Thackeray's comments," he added.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad a day earlier, Raj Thackeray stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker issue a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."

Raj Thackeray said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."