Raj Thackeray Issues Statement After FIR; Reiterates May 4 Ultimatum Over Loudspeakers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray issued his first response hours after an FIR was lodged against him over the Aurangabad rally on Tuesday. Issuing a statement, Thackeray has reiterated his demand to take down the loudpspeakers. Moreover, he has stated that if the same is not day by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used. The MNS supremo has yet against targeted the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra over loudspeakers.

"I appeal to everyone that, tomorrow, May 4, if you hear loudspeakers blaring with Azaan, then play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at the same places. Thats when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," said Raj Thackeray

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

Sangli Police Request Mumbai Police To Implement NBW Against Raj Thackeray

Meanwhile, the Sangli Police has requested the Mumbai Police to implement the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against the MNS chief in a 13-year-old case. Top Mumbai police sources have told Republic TV that hours after the Aurangabad Police booked Thackeray, the Sangli Police has now requested Mumbai Police to implement the NBW against him in a 2008 case.

Raj Thackeray was issued a non-bailable warrant by Judicial Magistrate in Shirala, Sangli district on April 6. The action pertained to a 2008 case wherein he was booked under Sections 116 (Abetment of an offense), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), and 153 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. The judge has asked the Mumbai Police Commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.