Raj Thackeray Lauds Ban On 'anti-national & Seditious' PFI; 'pest Should Be Eradicated'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and called it an "anti-national and seditious" organisation.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray said that whenever such a "pest" is formed, it should be eradicated immediately. He also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking action.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Union Home Ministry's ban on PFI, an anti-national and seditious organisation. Further, whenever such a pest is formed, it should be eradicated immediately. Congratulations to Home Minister Amit Shah," the MNS chief said.

'PFI was planning something serious in Maharashtra', says CM Eknath Shinde

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also welcomed the Centre's decision to ban PFI and said that the outfit was planning "something serious" in the state.

"The PFI and its allied organisations were found to be involved in serious crimes. The organisation recently became active in terror funding, murders, insulting the Constitution, and disturbing the social harmony and unity of the country. It has also surfaced that the organisation was planning something serious in Maharashtra as well," the CM said.

He said that PFI members had tried to disturb peace in Pune but swift police action foiled their bid.

Over 150 people allegedly linked with the Islamic outfit were arrested or detained in raids across seven states on Tuesday in a mega pan-India crackdown by NIA. Last week too, at least 106 members of the outfit were booked and several dozens of properties were seized.

The Union Government has imposed a ban on PFI and its associates for five years for alleged terror activities. The associates banned are Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, Rehab Foundation (Kerala), All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, Empower India Foundation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.