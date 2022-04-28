Raj Thackeray Lauds Yogi's UP Govt For Removing Loudspeakers From Mosques; Taunts Maha CM

The decision of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places elicited fulsome praise from MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday. Taking a veiled swipe at his cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state. The MNS supremo has given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

In a statement, Raj Thackeray said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi revealed that more than 17,000 loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of around 39,000 loudspeakers has been reduced.

The senior bureaucrat said, "When the honourable CM (Yogi Adityanath) held the first round of video conferencing with senior officers, he directed that we should talk to every religious leader within 24 hours considering the festive season. As a result of this, we had a one-to-one discussion with 30-40,000 religious leaders of the state regarding how festivals can be celebrated in a beautiful and grand way with a happy atmosphere. As a part of this confidence-building measure, everyone was requested that the law should be followed pertaining to loudspeakers whether they have been installed in a temple or mosque."

Loudspeaker ban row

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse. At the same time, he maintained that the police will take strict action against anyone who creates law and order problems.