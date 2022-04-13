Trouble is brewing for MNS chief Raj Thackeray as a case is likely to be registered against him under provisions of the Arms Act, the Maharashtra Home Department said. This comes after he brandished a sword given by his supporters at a public rally in Thane on Tuesday evening. This development is perceived as an escalation of the ongoing war of words between Maha Vikas Aghadi and Raj Thackeray after the latter trained his guns on the state government while maintaining a studious silence on the saffron party.

Shiv Sena hits back at Raj Thackeray

Addressing a massive gathering in Thane a day earlier, Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi formulated a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he said the MNS would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Hitting out at the MNS president on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that no one needs to teach his party about Hindutva. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, he also snubbed the MNS supremo by asserting that only the late Balasaheb Thackeray had the power to give ultimatums in Maharashtra.

Moreover, Raut claimed that BJP is using Raj Thackeray as it doesn't have the gumption of taking the MVA government head-on. On this occasion, he also questioned his silence on the allegations against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The siren has gone off after BJP has given him a license. For one and a half years, the party's siren was silent. No one needs to teach us anything about Hindutva. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood. It flows in its veins. Whenever there has been an attack on Hindus, BJP and BJP's new siren were not there. I, Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and the entire Shiv Sena have been fighting for Hindutva."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane exuded happiness in the MNS chief finally adopting BJP's stance. He told the media, "Raj Thackeray had taken this stance as per the BJP line. BJP leaders such as Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, and Mohit Kamboj have taken up the loudspeaker issue in different ways. MNS also liked this issue and that's why it has raised this issue after us. I feel that Raj Thackeray has started liking BJP's stance now."