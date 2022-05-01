'Raj Thackeray Lost Ground In Maharashtra, Trying To Spread Extremism': AAP MLA Bharadwaj

Amid the loudspeaker row, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray and claimed that he has lost his ground in Maharashtra. He added that the people of Maharashtra have rejected MNS Chief and now he is trying to find relevance in the media by exaggerating the loudspeaker row. Muslim extremists are also trying to take advantage of this issue, the AAP MLA added.

'Raj Thackeray & Owasi Spread Extremism': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

"Raj Thackeray has lost ground in Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra have rejected him and hence he is finding relevance in the media. Muslim extremists are also trying to find relevance in media through the loudspeaker issue. People like Raj Thackeray and Asaduddin Owaisi are the ones spreading extremism in society", said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally

It is pertinent to mention that Raj Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, he paid his respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

His public meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which the MNS chief will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites. The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

