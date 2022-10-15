Last Updated:

Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Ahead Of Crucial Andheri Bypoll In Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on October met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ahead of Andheri East bypolls.

Raj Thackeray

In a major political update, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday, October 15, met CM Eknath Shinde ahead of the Andheri East bypolls. This comes three days after the MNS chief chaired a crucial meeting of party workers from across the state.

On October 12, while speaking to the media after the meeting, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar revealed that Thackeray had exhorted party workers to harbour a positive mindset. The MNS chief also reportedly affirmed that his party can emerge as a viable alternative amid the current political situation in Maharashtra. 

On several ocassions in the past, Raj Thackeray has shown his support to Eknath Shinde in a number of political situations, however, he has also remained conspicuous by his silence on the rift in Shiv Sena. 

Uddhav vs Shinde Shiv Sena faction

This political development comes days after the Election Commission decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the bye-election is free of confusion and contradiction. Subsequently, the poll body allocated new names- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Uddhav Thackeray faction's new election symbol is the 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol. 

The fight over the party symbol started after both the Shiv Sena factions decided to field their candidate for the bye-elections for the Andheri East constituency. Rutuja Latke, widow of Ramesh Latke will contest on behalf of Uddhav Thackeray's faction, while the Eknath Shinde faction decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll.

