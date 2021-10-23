Raj Thackeray, Mother & Sister Test COVID Positive; Admitted To Hospital

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, his mother and his sister tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Thackeray and his sister have Jaywanti been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed to ANI.

Earlier, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had informed that both Raj Thackeray and his sister showed mild symptoms and were isolated at their residence in Mumbai's Dadar. However, later in the day, they were moved to the hospital.

The 53-year-old leader had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune, and Thane and also meeting MNS leaders in Mumbai as the party gears up for the 2022 civic elections. As per reports, the party has called off a meeting which was scheduled to be held in Mumbai, in light of Thackeray's health. Raj Thackeray had made headlines earlier this year for refusing to wear a face mask, even as the state struggled to cope with the second COVID-19 wave.