'Raj Thackeray Once Sang Paeans Of Sharad Pawar': Rajesh Tope Asks MNS Chief To Introspect

Coming down heavily on Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope opined that the MNS president had taken a U-turn on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Flaying Thackeray for describing Pawar as 'casteist', Tope urged him to introspect before making such comments. He also recalled that the MNS chief had publicly lauded the former Union Minister until two years ago. Tope's comments come in the wake of the faceoff between MNS and MVA over the former's threat to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if loudspeakers aren't removed.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Rajesh Tope remarked, "I don't understand the reason for the 360 degrees change in Raj Thackeray who once sang paeans of Sharad Pawar. Until two years ago, he would describe Pawar Saheb as an ideal leader. Today, he is calling him casteist...People who are saying this are creating casteism. They should introspect before pointing fingers at others."

Raj Thackeray's criticism of Sharad Pawar

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker issue a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."

On this occasion, the MNS chief stated, "Sharad Pawar charged me on creating disharmony. Pawar, you divided this state in caste politics. Now, Pawar has suddenly started speaking about Shivaji Maharaj. Has Pawar ever taken the name of Shivaji? When I said Pawar is an atheist, they got disturbed. Your daughter said in Lok Sabha that my father is an atheist."

He added, "Pawar, you read only what is comfortable for you. My grandfather (Prabodhankar Thackeray) believed in Hinduism. My grandfather was a believer in dharma. I have brought here a few references for Sharad Pawar. These are references from my grandfather's writings. My grandfather had started Hindu Missionary Movement. My grandfather started public Navratri Utsav. You should read about my grandfather thoroughly."