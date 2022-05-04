Last Updated:

Raj Thackeray Questions Maha Govt Over MNS Workers' Detention; 'Focus On Illegal Speakers'

Raj Thackeray addressed the media and issued statements concerning the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

Written By
Vidyashree S

Image: ANI


Raj Thackeray addressed the media and issued statements concerning the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Stating that the MNS party will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers are removed, Raj Thackeray said, adding that he finds the arrest of party workers pointless. 

"What will the police gain by detaining our people? They should focus on acting against illegal loudspeakers", Raj Thackeray said. 

He alleged that MNS leaders were arrested despite following the law. He further questioned the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police as to why action is not taken against those disobeying the law in terms of the usage of loudspeakers.  

READ | Raj Thackeray riles Shiv Sena; shares video of Balasaheb promising removal of loudspeakers

Maharashtra has been put on a high alert as Raj Thackeray's deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship were to end today, May 4. 

So far, over 1,000 MNS activists have been detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers. 

In a recent update, MNS secretary and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande has also been detained by the Mumbai Police. 

Loudspeaker ban row: Raj Thackeray addresses media 

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a press conference at his Mumbai residence and said, "We want peace in the state. What actions you're ( police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers".

READ | As Raj Thackeray's deadline ends, over 1,000 MNS activists detained to 'avoid disruptions'

He went on to mention that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed they will continue their agitation. 

Earlier on Sunday, Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

READ | Sanjay Raut slams Raj Thackeray over Balasaheb video; 'Illegal loudspeakers were removed'

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state. 

(Image: ANI)

READ | MNS chief Raj Thackeray to address media shorty as loudspeaker ultimatum ends
READ | Raj Thackeray declares 'loudspeaker agitation will continue'; flays detention of MNS netas
Tags: Raj Thackeray, MNS, Hanuman Chalisa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND