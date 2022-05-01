Raj Thackeray Rakes Up Alauddin Khilji In Aurangabad, Warns Those Who 'dare To Target MNS'

Addressing the sea of a crowd gathered in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Raj Thackeray, on what can be the day of the revival of the Maha Navnirama Sena in hardcore politics, warned the people against overlooking history. Thackeray stated that those who forget history are often wiped out, and urged the people to know who they really were.

#LIVE | One who forgets his history is often wiped out, we will have to understand, who are we?: MNS Chief Raj Thackerayhttps://t.co/kF7Ger0fBC pic.twitter.com/q3occxOWC9 — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2022

On this occasion, the MNS supremo raked up the time Alauddin khilji came to Maharashtra with over a lakh soldiers, attacked the Fort of Devagiri and also kidnapped the then-king Ramdev Rai's daughter. "In 1630, God listened to our miseries in Khilji's rein and blessed us with Shivaji...Shivaji was born in 1630 and during his 50-year-long life, he taught us how to live. Author Kurundkar has described Shivaji's life in his book," he said.

'Shivaji is a thought, an idea'

Elaborating on history, Thackeray said, "Aurangzeb came from Delhi to Maharashtra...just to defeat Shivaji. For 27 years, Aurangzeb lived here, before breathing his last in 1760. In one of his letters, Aurangzeb has written that Shivaji is still creating trouble for me. Aurangzeb knew that Shivaji was a thought, and if this thought spreads, he would not be able to live in Maharashtra."

The MNS leader also spoke about the time when the flag of Maharashtra was unfurled on the Atak Fort. Remebering BR Ambedkar's saying that the people had God & demons living in themselves, he said, "But when there will be Shivaji in our souls, we will defeat the world."

'What is the situation of Maharashtra today?' Raj Thackeray quips

Thackeray followed the lesson on his history with a question, 'What is the situation of Maharastra today? The same Maharashtra which is the place of origin of socialism, communism and above all, Hinduism? What lessons will the future generation will take from us?'

"Nobody wants to talk point-by-point... Everyday abusive language is being used on the television, and I delivered only two speeches and there was a hue and cry about it," the MNS supremo said, throwing light on the rally in Mumbai and the subsequent in Thane. He outlined how they have become the talk of the town, hinting at the ultimatum on loudspeakers.

"MNS workers from Thane called me and said we should hold a rally at Sambhajianagar. I will hold rallies in Marathawada. I will go to the Vidarbha region, Konkan, Western Maharashtra... There is no point in trying to block my rallies- just like you cannot stop the rising sun, you cannot stop my rallies," he said.