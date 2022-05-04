Chiding Shiv Sena over his ultimatum, MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared his late uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's video wherein the latter is heard backing the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. The Shiv Sena founder announces it as a poll promise in the undated video which is presumably from the early 1990s when the party was yet to form a government in Maharashtra. This comes in stark contrast to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's position which has described the loudspeaker row as BJP's conspiracy to create tensions in the state and destabilise the MVA government.

In the video, Balasaheb Thackeray can be heard saying, "The day my government comes to power in the state, we will not leave any stone unturned to stop public namaz. Religion should be such that it should not obstruct national development. It should not cause a nuisance to people. If someone is annoyed by the Hindu religion, they should come and tell me. We are ready to make arrangements in this regard. Loudspeakers from mosques will be removed."

The MNS president had referred to the Sena founder's stance a day earlier in his open letter issued on Twitter. Raj Thackeray noted, "I appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra that years ago, Shiv Sena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri. Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that ‘all loudspeakers need to be silenced’. Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible for keeping you in power"? He has appealed to the people to play Hanuman Chalisa, start a signature drive seeking the removal of loudspeakers and call the police if mosques start using loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

On Tuesday, the City Chowk Police Station registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organizers of the MNS rally that was held in Aurangabad. The MNS chief was booked under Sections 116(Abetment of an offense), 117(Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 153 (provoking with intent to cause riots) and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Moreover, he was issued a notice under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence.