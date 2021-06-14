Raj Thackeray Says 'Maharashtrian Soil More Powerful Than Europe' In Birthday Video

On the occasion of the 53rd birthday of party chief Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday shared a short video. The video, which was posted on the official Twitter handle of the party, has a string of pictures of the leader, with a speech of him in which he can be heard urging the Marathis to come together, stressing that the power in the Maharashtrian soil is more than that of Europe.

'We are superior in all aspects': Raj Thackeray in the video shared by MNS

"Maharashtra is a state that is developing, and it might have faced some issues in its journey due to casteism," Raj Thackeray can be heard saying in the video. He also claimed that Maharashtra was the first state to come out of it and might be difficult for other states to replicate it.

The MNS chief added, "If we look at the journey of Maharashtra...the DNA of Maharashtra, Marathi manus will come out of it. I am convinced and, according to what my self-belief tells me, I will bring everyone from the state together as Maharashtra. It is difficult and it may take some time, but it will definitely happen. I have always believed that the power in the soil of Maharashtra is much more than the soil of Europe. We are superior in all aspects."

Raj Thackeray Appeals To MNS Workers: 'Not right to celebrate birthday amid COVID'

On June 11, two days ahead of his birthday, Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to MNS workers to not come to wish him personally. The MNS chief wrote, "Every year, we meet on my birthday and it energizes me, however, even this year the situation is not that good. Maharashtra is still battling COVID-19." Elaborating on it, he further wrote, "The situation is still serious with 1.64 lakh people still undergoing treatment, and it doesn't feel right to celebrate."

With the hope that the workers of his party would understand, he wrote, "Stay at home and take care of your family member and others around you. It should not happen that you come this far and don't even get to see me."

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second year that Thackeray has written to MNS workers in respect to his birthday. Last year, urging them to not plan any event on his birthday, he had said that he will meet them once the situation of the pandemic is under control.

(Credit-PTI)