Raj Thackeray Sends Out Audio Message Ahead Of His Birthday As His Surgery Gets Postponed

After it was learnt that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery was deferred as dead cells of COVID-19 were found in his blood, the MNS chief himself sent out an audio message to his followers on June 12, stating that unlike every year, he would not be able to meet anyone on his birthday, which is on June 14, due to the surgery.

In an audio message, the MNS chief was heard saying, "I was about to undergo surgery. The doctor informed me about the COVID dead cell. My surgery was postponed. My birthday is on 14 June. I would not be able to meet anyone. My surgery is scheduled for next week because I can not take the risk of infection and postpone my surgery again. I won't be able to meet anyone."

On May 31, Raj Thackeray was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he will undergo hip surgery. Earlier in May, 53-year-old Thackeray had said that he would be undergoing surgery for his knee and back problems. Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, which was later called off.

Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya Tour Postponed

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s highly anticipated visit to Ayodhya, which has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, has been postponed. Thackeray was to scheduled visit Ayodhya on June 5, where he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also offer prayers at the Ram temple. Taking to Twitter, the MNS president announced that the June 5 tour has been postponed and a public rally will be organised in Pune on May 22. The MNS Chief had recently visited Pune, but left the tour midway and returned to Mumbai due to poor health.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had planned to carry out a show of strength on the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya and talks were also underway to book 10 express trains for MNS workers.

Image: PTI