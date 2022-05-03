Raj Thackeray Slapped With Non-bailable Warrant In 2008 Case; Police Yet To Execute Order

Under fire for his loudspeaker ultimatum, Raj Thackeray was issued a non-bailable warrant by Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Shirala in Sangli district on April 6. This pertains to a 2008 case wherein he was booked under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 143 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. The judge asked the Mumbai Police Commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

The copy of the non-bailable warrant accessed by Republic TV mentions, "This case is more than 10 years old. As per the High Court's direction, cases pending for over 5- 10 years must be cleared at the earliest and so, appoint a special constable to execute the warrant and submit a report to this court". While the hearing of the case was on April 28, sources revealed that the Mumbai Police is yet to implement this order.

Maharashtra | Magistrate Court in Shirala, Sangli had issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 6, in connection with a case of 2008 u/s IPC 143, 109, 117, 7 in the Criminal Amendment & 135 of the Bombay Police Act. (1/2)



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/0Hv3gbBO82 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Maharashtra Police mulls action against Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

The MNS president said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."

Thereafter, Aurangabad Police examined his speech to ascertain whether he said anything unlawful, hurt religious sentiments, or incited hatred amongst one community against another. While giving permission for the rally, it had laid down 16 conditions including barring remarks that can create law and order problems and capping the number of attendees to 15,000. As per sources, the police submitted a report on Thackeray's speech to the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth a day earlier