Raj Thackeray Snubs MVA Govt, Decides To Skip All-party Meeting On Loudspeaker Row

In a key development, MNS announced that its president Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting on Monday over the loudspeaker ban row. While revealing this, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande added that he along with party leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar will attend the meeting in the Sahyadri Guest House. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil shall chair this meeting in an endeavour to finalise the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers and to ensure that there is no threat to the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Deshpande expressed hope that an appropriate decision will be taken only after taking into account the verdicts of the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and the rules pertaining to noise pollution. Speaking to the media on April 20, Patil had assured that the Maharashtra government will take a final call only after widespread consultation. He said, "After the Supreme Court judgment of 2005, the state government issued some GRs in 2015 and 2017. In those GRs, the procedure for permission for loudspeakers is laid down. The relevant authorities will be given directions to implement this".

Maharashtra | MNS chief Raj Thackeray to not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/TR3FEj1gOf — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Loudspeaker ban row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law". A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. The guidelines in this regard are likely to be issued in the next few days.