Raj Thackeray Takes Swipe At Cousin Uddhav: 'When Anyone Misunderstands Good Fortune...'

Breaking his silence on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a swipe at his cousin on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the MNS supremo opined, "When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline". A day earlier, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Raj Thackeray seeking his support. Moreover, sources revealed that the latter assured the lone MNS MLA will vote for BJP in the floor test.

However, the floor test became redundant after the collapse of the MVA government. It is worth noting that rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde had also spoken to the MNS chief twice, once when he was in the hospital for a hip replacement surgery and second when he reached home after being discharged. The Thane strongman had not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation.

Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath as CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Maharashtra CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. On this occasion, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

This development triggered fast-paced developments in Maharashtra with both BJP as well as the rebels holding important meetings. In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learnt that Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and other leaders might meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at around 4.30 pm to stake the claim for government formation. While Fadnavis and Shinde are likely to be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively on Friday, other Ministers will be sworn in later. The Thane strongman arrived in Mumbai just a few minutes ago.