Raj Thackeray To Address Gudi Padva Rally At Shivaji Park In Presence Of MNS Leaders

Ahead of the local body polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is expected to speak at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. This will be the MNS Chief's first rally at Shivaji Park after a gap of two years during which the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed. In his foundation day speech last month in Pune, Raj Thackeray had said that there would be fireworks at the Gudi Padwa rally.

Raj Thackeray was also seen performing Gudi Padwa rituals on Saturday morning while his party supporters were seen outside his residence. Meanwhile, MNS leaders from all over the state would be coming to Mumbai.

The festival of Gudi Padwa holds a special significance for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus as it marks their traditional New Year. Called Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark new beginnings as per the lunisolar method of the Hindu calendar.

Gudi Padwa: Significance of the festival

The festival is an amalgamation of two words - 'Gudi' which means the flag of victory or emblem of Lord Brahma, and 'Padwa', which is used to denote the first day of the phase of the moon. This year, the Gudi Padwa celebrations will be marked on April 2. The Pratipada Tithi began at 11:56 am on 1 April 2022, and it will end at 12:00 am on 2 April 2022, according to Panchang.

People mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa by waking up early in the morning and cleaning their houses as well as decorating their front gate and yards with stunning rangoli designs of Gudi. They worship the ultimate creator of the universe, Lord Brahma. In Maharashtra, it is marked with extravagant pomp and fervour.

On this occasion, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe, as per various scriptures and legends. The festival signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of the Rabi crop. Some also celebrate it to mark the victory of good over evil. According to media reports, people in rural Maharashtra link the festival to Shiva's dance and the coming together of the community. People get together and carry the Gudi Kavads together to a Shiva temple. It is also believed that Satya Yuga began on this day.