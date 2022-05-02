Raj Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya On June 5; MNS Puts Up 'Chalo Ayodhya' Poster In Mumbai

As Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in June, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' poster in Mumbai. Visuals from near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus show posters appealing to people to join Raj Thackeray in his visit to Ayodhya in the month of June.

Earlier on April 17, MNS President Raj Thackeray made two important announcements in his press conference. The first announcement was that he will address a public meeting in Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. And, on June 5, he will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with his supporters and will have a darshan of Ram Lalla.

“I have two announcements to make today. On May 1, I will address a public gathering at Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. On June 5, I will visit Ayodhya along with MNS volunteers for darshan. I also appeal to others to come to Ayodhya,” Thackeray said during a press conference.

This announcement was made a day after Aaditya Thackeray stated that he would visit Ayodhya in the first week of May. Shiv Sena has begun the preparations for Aaditya’s proposed Ayodhya visit with the party’s Nashik unit entrusted with making plans, according to Sanjay Raut, party MP in the Rajya Sabha.

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad. Sena workers put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray with the message – “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Ya Sam Dusre Hone Nahi”, to counter a poster of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl.

