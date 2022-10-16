Raj Thackeray Urges 'friend' Fadnavis To Not Field Any Candidate In Andheri East Bypoll

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday made an appeal to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the wake of the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypolls that are scheduled for November 3. It will be a straight fight between Uddhav Thackeray's faction late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's wife Rujuta Latke and BJP's Murji Patel, a corporator in the Mumbai civic body.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Dy CM Fadnavis referring to him as a "friend" and requested that BJP does not contest this election in the honour of late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. He urged the Shinde-BJP faction to not fight any candidate against his widow in the Andheri East by-poll. This comes a day after the MNS chief met CM Eknath Shinde.

MNS chief writes to Dy CM Fadnavis

The letter was written in Marathi which can be translated as, "I am writing this letter with a special request. After the sudden death of MLA Ramesh Latke for the Andheri-East, the bypoll election has been announced. His widow, Rutuja Latke has filed in for candidature for the same.

Shri Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a 'Shakha-pramukh'. I have witnessed his journey and growth in the political arena. After his death, to see his wife become an MLA in his constituency, will be a solace to his departed soul".

He further added, "I sincerely request you to not enter this bypoll election and put a candidate against Rujuta Latke. Whenever, there has been a situation, wherein a sitting MLA has passed away and a family member has filed for their candidature, our party has refrained from fighting the by-poll. This is our way of paying our reverence to the departed soul. I appeal to you with these sentiments in mind. Sentiments such as these are a part of Maharashtra's culture. I hope you will consider my appeal".

