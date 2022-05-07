Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday issued a message to his party workers urging them to refrain from commenting on his highly-anticipated trip to Ayodhya. Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray stated that apart from those who have been assigned the responsibility, other party workers and office-bearers should avoid talking to the media on his Ayodhya tour, or on any other issues. Those given the responsibility should speak with care and mind their language, he said.

"Nobody should speak about my Ayodhya tour with the media without those who have been assigned the responsibility. Also, office bearers and leaders should avoid talking to the media on any other issues. Whoever has been assigned the responsibility of speaking should speak responsibly, and mind their language. Whatever is written should be taken seriously," his message, loosely translated from Marathi read.

Raj Thackeray's message comes as controversy erupts ahead of his visit to Uttar Pradesh. Opposing his visit, ‘anti-Raj’ posters have been put up along the Gonda-Lucknow highway by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The leader has demanded that Thackeray 'apologise to North Indians with folded hands' for his comments against them. It is likely that the MNS chief's message to restrain talks over his visit is to prevent the row from snowballing out of proportion.

Notably, during its early years, the MNS, much like the Shiv Sena had emerged with a strong 'Marathi Manoos' backing. Several racist comments and attacks had been made by the party against North Indians, especially migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, working in Mumbai to earn their livelihood.

Raj Thackeray's visit sparks rumours of BJP-MNS alliance

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has already put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray will arrive in Lucknow on June 4 where he will hold a one-on-one meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath. On June 5, which also happens to be the UP CM's birthday, both the leaders will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This meeting has fuelled speculations that a BJP-MNS alliance might be on cards, which allegedly comes with the blessings of the RSS. Earlier, the MNS chief had openly lauded Yogi Adityanath's move of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places.

"So many ‘kar sevaks’ lost their lives for the Ram temple. And due to the Supreme Court and central government, the Ram temple is being established there. So I want to go there at its initial stage of construction. Later, once the temple gets ready, everybody will visit it again," PTI quoted him as saying.

Image: PTI