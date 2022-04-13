Raj Thackeray Urges PM Modi To Enact UCC & Population Control Law; 'Country Might Split'

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on Tuesday, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code across the country. Responding to the opposition's criticism, he made it clear that he won't hesitate to criticise the PM's policies in the future. Apart from warning the Maharashtra government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers in case the government fails to remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, he also urged the PM to enact a population control law.

Raj Thackeray stressed, "Bring a population control law. We don't have an issue that we have one child but you have 5 children. But the manner in which the population is increasing, this country might split. But it is necessary that these things happen in the country. I opposed the things which I had to oppose. If I don't agree with a thing tomorrow, I will again oppose it. But I won't criticise (PM Modi) without any reason."

Court observation on UCC

On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution.

A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

Population control law

The UP Law Commission submitted the draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 16 last year.

Until July 19, 2021, 8500 suggestions and objections were received on this bill ,which is likely to be introduced in the Monsoon session of the state legislature. Justifying the need for introducing population control measures, the commission cited that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, MP and Chhattisgarh had already barred persons with over 2 children from contesting local body polls and government jobs.

As per the draft bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm will be entitled to benefits such as soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, a rebate on charges for utilities etc.

This legislation is yet to be formally introduced in either the Assembly or Legislative Council. Moreover, the Centre has repeatedly informed Parliament that it has no plan to introduce a new policy to control the population growth in India.