Raj Thackeray Offers Prayer At Siddhivinayak Ahead Of Addressing MNS Pro-CAA Rally

Ahead of leading a massive rally on Sunday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sought blessing st Siddhivinayak Temple. The MNS rally will travel from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan where he will address the people. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also called for an urgent party meeting on February 9. The protest rally by the MNS is demanding the ouster of Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Earlier in a shocking dare to Uddhav, MNS had put up posters right outside his residence- Matoshree, challenging him to fulfill his commitment that he made in a recent interview.

MNS veers towards Hindutva

Raj Thackeray made his party's tilt towards Hindutva official at the MNS convention on January 23, the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray. He commenced his speech by saying- “My Hindu brothers and sisters”. Raj Thackeray also explained that the newly adopted saffron flag was his original choice at the time of forming the MNS.

Taking the fight right to the Maharashtra CM's doorstep on Friday, MNS put up posters right outside his Matoshree residence. They challenged him to fulfill his commitment that he made in a recent interview. The posters contain the following message- ‘Honourable Chief Minister, if your stance is that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country, then first clear the neighbourhoods in your Bandra backyard that are brimming with infiltrators’.