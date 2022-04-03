Raj Thackeray Warns Of Playing Hanuman Chalisa If Loudspeakers Not Removed From Mosques

Warning the state government of putting up loudspeakers in front of mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the government to remove the existing loudspeakers from mosques at the earliest. Citing the issue of huge noise pollution due to loudspeakers being played at high volume at the mosques, Thackeray warned that if it is not stopped, he will install speakers playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes.

The MNS chief who was addressing his party workers on the occasion of Maharashtra's new year 'Gudi Padwa' at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Saturday said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Further adding that he is not against any prayer or religion, he said, "I do take pride in my own religion."

Additionally, Thackeray also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raiding the mosques in the Muslim areas of Mumbai alleging that the people living there are Pakistani supporters and are being used by MLAs for vote banks. "Mumbai police knows what's happening there. Our MLAs are using them for vote banks. Such people don't even have an Aadhar card but the MLAs get them made", he added.

Raj Thackeray hits out at Maharashtra leaders

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday also took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and held in responsible for a rise in "casteist politics" in Maharashtra, "Pawar's NCP has done politics on the basis of caste and has created a divide among people. If we don't come out of the caste politics now, how will it become Hindu? Which flag of Hindutva will we hold", he asked. In addition to this, Thackeray lashed out at NCP leader Nawab Malik and said that he should be ashamed of having links with the "underworld."

He further also went on to target former state minister Anil Deshmukh and alleged that he is behind the bars for "serious allegations of corruption".

On the other hand, the MNS chief also lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and said that he wants the same kind of progress in Maharashtra as it is ongoing in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: ANI