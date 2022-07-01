Raj Thackeray Writes Emotional Letter To Devendra Fadnavis; 'You Kept Your Tears Aside..'

A day after congratulating Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday congratulated the new Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, and hailed him for giving more priority to his party high command's orders than his own political ambitions.

In a letter shared on Twitter, the MNS chief stated, "I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Everyone had thought that you will return as CM only, but whatever happened let it be. You have worked as CM of this state to bring this govt you took a lot of effort and hardship. But despite that, you kept your tears aside and accepted directives by the party. Party's order is greater than anyone's ambition, you have shown it from your actions. This thing should be remembered by workers and leaders of every political party, across the nation and state. Truly congratulations!"

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dialed MNS chief Raj Thackeray offering his party a position in the cabinet, sources told Republic. It has been learned that Shinde's Shiv Sena has proposed two cabinet seats to Thackeray's MNS, an offer that comes after the two leaders have been in talks for a while.

'170 MLAs are with us': CM Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media from the Goa Airport, CM Shinde said, "170 MLAs are with us. Trust vote is just a formality. We are the real Shiv Sainiks. We will work on the ideology of Balasaheb & the issue of Hindutva. We are committed to working for the development of the state."

On Thursday, Raj Thackeray had congratulated the new CM, calling it a 'moment of happiness'. He further advised Shinde to take the correct decisions and to 'be alert' as the Chief Minister.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the MNS chief tweeted an image that stated, "My heartfelt congratulations to you on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is indeed a moment of happiness for us. Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance. Be alert. Take measured steps. Congratulations once again."