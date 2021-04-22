Raj Thackeray Writes To PM Modi; Urges To Allow States To Purchase & Distribute Remdesivir

As Maharashtra stares at a rising number of COVID-19 cases, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, the MNS chief appealed to the Prime Minister to give purchasing and distribution authority of Remdesivir and other essentials drugs and materials required in the treatment of COVID-19 to the state.

A letter of appeal to the PM Narendra Modi, regarding giving the purchasing and distribution authority of remdesevir and other essentials to the states.

Stating that the entire nation is amidst unprecedented times and is engulfed by the Coronavirus pandemic, Raj Thackeray in his letter to PM Modi wrote, "The daily case count of positive patients is increasing day by day and has crossed 3 lakh, as I pen this latter."

The letter written by Raj Thackeray read, "It is heart-breaking to see the death rate go up as well. Images from Gujarat and other states showing dead bodies queuing up to wait their turn are very disturbing. The situation is very grim and terrifying. This is not the time to indulge in petty politics. We must come together and face the situation collectively."

Stating that the health system has collapsed, the MNS Chief said that the speed of COVID-19 testing has slowed, hospitals do not have sufficient beds, essential medicines such as Remdesivir are not available and the life-saving oxygen supply is disrupted, he said that although a much larger population is now eligible for vaccination, it is uncertain whether we can ensure the availability of vaccines in sufficient numbers to provide for the vaccination of all those, who are eligible. "We need to organise the management of this pandemic very carefully," he added.

The letter addressed to PM Modi reads, Amidst this, I was shocked to learn that the central government plans to control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19. In your recent address to the nation, which I heard keenly, you have communicated key guidelines and directions to the state governments as to how to deal with this crisis."

Remarking that he fails to understand that why the Centre has decided to control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir, Thackeray said that it is the state government's machinery-its health Department, local institutions such as the municipal corporations and staff at all levels that are at the forefront of the crisis. He said, "They are working with utmost dedication and facing the daily challenge of ensuring the right treatment to the patients. Why, then, should the central government control the purchase and distribution of Remdesivir?"

Asserting that it is his earnest appeal to the Prime Minister to allow the state government to have their customised handling of purchasing, distribution and usage of Remdesivir, the MNS Chief said, "I hope you will give my appeal a serious thought and ensure the administrative freedom of state governments."

Current COVID-19 crises in Maharashtra

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 40,27,827 positive cases, out of which, 32,68,449 have successfully recovered, while 61,911 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 67,468 new cases, 54,985 fresh recoveries and 568 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the state is 6,97,467.

