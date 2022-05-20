Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya Tour Postponed; MNS Chief To Hold Rally In Pune On May 22

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s highly anticipated visit to Ayodhya, which has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, has been postponed. Thackeray was to scheduled visit Ayodhya on June 5, where he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Taking to Twitter, the MNS president announced that the June 5 tour has been postponed and a public rally will be organized in Pune on May 22. Thackeray had recently visited Pune, but left the tour midway and returned to Mumbai due to poor health. He is scheduled to address another public rally in the city on May 22.

According to reports, the Ayodhya visit has also been deferred due to health reasons. A new date may be announced by Raj Thackeray in the future.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had planned to carry out a show of strength on the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya and talks were also underway to book 10 express trains for MNS workers on that day.

BJP MP vows to not allow Raj Thackeray into Ayodhya

Notably, Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya was strongly opposed by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Singh. Irked by his "humiliating" remarks against North Indians, Brijbhushan Singh warned that Raj Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology.

The MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made offensive and distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The MNS championed the cause of 'Marathi Manoos' and had launched an agitation in 2008 during which candidates from North India who arrived at Kalyan to take a railway exam were assaulted.