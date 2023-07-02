Raj Thackeray's Big Claim About Sharad Pawar After Ajit Pawar Joins Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray while making a big claim — after the NCP vertical split episode in Maharashtra— said that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar wanted to get rid of the ‘Uddhav Burden.’ He also said that what is standing in front of the country today is the mud of politics of Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief stated that, “Sharad Pawar wanted to take down the burden of Uddhav Thackeray, the first issue of it was completed today. Pawar's (nationalist) first team left for power, as soon as possible the second one will join for the power step!”

“Even so, Maharashtra BJP did not like the (unrealistic) importance given to Shinde, and found an antidote to it. In this, what is standing in front of the country is the mud of politics of Maharashtra. Seeing that the politics of the state which enlightened the country has gone to such a low level, it breaks my heart to think what else lies ahead of Maharashtra,” he added.

“As the rest of the people of Maharashtra are sure that they are idle and selfish, will all these games for the throne of power continue like this or will the people of Maharashtra stop this disgusting politics of power in the coming elections?” Raj Thackeray concluded. (Translated in English from Marathi)

आज महाराष्ट्राचा सिंहासन सिनेमातील शेवटच्या दृश्यातील ‘दिगू टिपणीस’ झाला .



उद्धव ठाकरेंचं ओझं शरद पवारांना उतरवायचं होतं, त्याचा पहिला अंक आज पार पडला. पवारांची (राष्ट्रवादीची) पहिली टीम सत्तेच्या दिशेने रवाना झाली, यथावकाश दुसरी पण सत्तेच्या सोपानासाठी रुजू होईलच !



Fourth swearing-in ceremony since 2019

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, and several of his associates were sworn in as deputy chief minister and ministers, respectively, on Saturday, making it four oath-taking ceremonies at Maharashtra's stately Raj Bhavan since 2019.

At the event held in the Raj Bhawan, Governor Ramesh Bais swore Ajit Pawar in as the deputy chief minister, and eight other NCP leaders took the oath of office as ministers.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode were sworn in as ministers.

Before taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar resigned as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lower House, according to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was present in the Raj Bhawan.

Praful Patel, the working president of the NCP, and deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal were also in attendance at the Raj Bhawan.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the president of the Maharashtra BJP, asserted that 40 of the NCP's 53 legislators supported the state government.

The 288-member state Assembly goes into elections the next year.

The political change occurred a year after Shinde's rebellion against the Shiv Sena, which was still united, brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde took office as chief minister on June 30, 2022, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis serving as his deputy.