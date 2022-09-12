Raj Thackeray's Gregarious Assessment Of Queen Elizabeth's Life And Demise Is A Must-read

Condolences poured in from around the world after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through decades of political upheaval and social changes at home and abroad. The longest-serving British monarch breathed her last on September 8, after 70 years on the throne. Amid the tributes, which resounded from people across the globe, one that slipped below the radar initially is attracting netizens' gaze for its assessment from an Indian context.

Raj Thackeray's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The tribute in question came from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who in a statement, praised the Queen for "ushering in the new age of monarchy."

Thackeray said, at a time when monarchy ended everywhere and democracy was the fast-spreading way of governance, the institution "remained untouched in Britain, where people are proud and respectful of their heritage. To add to this, the Queen very graciously adapted herself and the monarchical system to the changing demands of the new age," he added.

"The Queen's journey is marked by her remarkable handling of challenges and awkward situations. She rose to all that gracefully and dealt with so many leaders. Be it the omnipresence of Sir Winston Churchill, who at the time of her coronation was the popular Prime Minister of the country or the fiercely independent and dynamic Margaret Thatcher," wrote the MNS chief.

He also noted that the Royal family underwent huge scrutiny from the paparazzi during the reign of Elizabeth II, but despite this mayhem, the Queen maintained calm and emerged more solid.

Thackeray also reflected on the hardships that the crown brings upon the bearer and the 'sense of loneliness' that comes with the position. He said, "this crown belonged to Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years and today the crown rests. Hers was an era, which has come to an end."