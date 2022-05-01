Raj Thackeray’s Loudspeaker Ultimatum Will Be Discussed With CM Uddhav: Maha Govt Sources

In a key development, barely an hour after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's mega rally in Aurangabad, MVA government sources have revealed that the ultimatum by Thackeray is just a 'threat' and that no disturbance to law and order will be permitted. State government sources also informed that steps will be taken after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra government sources said, "We won't allow anyone to to disturb law and order of the state.. Maharashtra police is on alert.. This is just a threat.. After a brief discussion with CM, appropriate steps will be taken at an appropriate time."

On the other hand, sources revealed that the Aurangabad police will listen to Raj Thackeray's speech on Monday The police are soon going to ask for the tapes, as per reports. Thereafter, the legal team will be consulted. It will be seen whether the 16 conditions which were given to the organizer before organizing this rally, have been followed or not. Sources further informed that police can take action against the organizers in case of violation.

Raj Thackeray lambasts Sharad Pawar during Aurangabad rally

In his much-awaited mega rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Sunday stated that those who forget history are often wiped out, and urged the people to know who they really were. He also thundered over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, alleging that the latter divided the state by bringing a 'poison' like caste politics. Thackery further stated that Pawar is an atheist, adding that the NCP chief is allergic to the word 'Hindu.'

While addressing his mega rally, the MNS chief stated, "Sharad Pawar charged me on creating disharmony. Pawar, you divided this state in caste politics. Now, Pawar has suddenly started speaking about Shivaji Maharaj. Has Pawar ever taken the name of Shivaji? When I said Pawar is an atheist, they got disturbed. Your daughter said in Lok Sabha that my father is an atheist. Pawar, you read only what is comfortable for you. My grandfather believed in Hinduism. My grandfather was a believer in dharma. I have brought here a few references for Sharad Pawar. These are references from my grandfather's writings. My grandfather had started Hindu Missionary Movement. My grandfather started public Navratri Utsav. You should read about my grandfather thoroughly."