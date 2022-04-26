In a setback for Raj Thackeray, Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta issued prohibitory orders from 12.01 am on May 25 to 12 am on May 9. As the gathering of 5 or more people has been banned, the MNS chief's rally scheduled on May 1 is unlikely to be permitted. The order issued after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act mentioned that political parties opposed to MNS' plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organise agitations. It cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Ramzan Eid and other festivals being celebrated in this period.

The restrictions in Aurangabad are as follows:

A person cannot carry weapons, swords, sticks, guns and any other object that can cause bodily harm.

A person cannot carry any inflammable substance.

No announcements can be made. Do not play songs or sounds which can hamper public peace.

Do not deliver any speeches, make any gestures, draw pictures or display posters that put the security of the state in peril or show the mentality to overthrow the state.

5 or more persons are not allowed to gather in any public place.

Demonstrations and sit-ins are not allowed.

Here is MNS' teaser of the rally:

Loudspeaker ban row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law". A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.