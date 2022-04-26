Quick links:
Image: ANI
In a setback for Raj Thackeray, Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta issued prohibitory orders from 12.01 am on May 25 to 12 am on May 9. As the gathering of 5 or more people has been banned, the MNS chief's rally scheduled on May 1 is unlikely to be permitted. The order issued after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act mentioned that political parties opposed to MNS' plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organise agitations. It cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Ramzan Eid and other festivals being celebrated in this period.
चला संभाजीनगर pic.twitter.com/AE06KuFwb7— Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) April 26, 2022
The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".
Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law". A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.
Speaking to the media, Patil said, "It's the government's responsibility to maintain law and order. Police will take action if somebody violates it. If the Centre makes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet the Centre and discuss this."