Raj Thackeray's MNS Wants To Be 'King, Not Kingmaker' In Maharashtra Civic Body Elections

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has set its eyes on the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nasik, and Pune. On Thursday morning, Raj Thackeray summoned his party leaders and workers and directed them to start working for the upcoming polls and has directed them to reach out to people in the four cities. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the meeting took place at Raj Thackeray's new residence - Shivtirth in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

In addition, sources have also informed that Raj Thackeray has avered that his party must emerge as the "King and not a King Maker" in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The meeting was attended by senior MNS leaders like Bala Nandgaonkar, Avinash Jadhav, Sandeep Deshpande, Abhijit Panse and Avinash Abhyankar, sources added. Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside Shivtirth, a senior MNS leader has exuded confidence in winning the upcoming civic polls and stated that the party "would be a king and not a kingmaker".

'No tie-up with Raj Thackeray's MNS': Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil revealed that the saffron party will not forge an alliance with the MNS for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. This comes after rumors surfaced following Patil and Devendra Fadnavis' meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray in the last few months.

"This issue has ended a long time ago. BJP will not ally with MNS. Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and I have spoken on this. Raj Thackeray has also accepted this. He has told his party workers not to bother about an alliance. BJP has no proposal to tie up with MNS," said Chandrakant Patil

2017 BMC election

In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately due to disagreements pertaining to the seat-sharing formula. According to reports, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture which led to a prestige battle for the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

However, BJP had the upperhand as it secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority, winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

After several negotiations, the BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mumbai Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017. While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party.