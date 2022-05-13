Raj Thackeray's Security Beefed Up By Maharashtra Govt After Threat Letter To MNS Chief

After Raj Thackeray received a threat letter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sevak (MNS) leaders had demanded Z or Y+ security for their supremo. Though the same was denied by the Maharashtra government, sources informed Republic on Friday that Thackeray's security had been increased, with the deployment of one more constable and an inspector level officer with him, on Friday.

The development comes after Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday discussed the threat letter that was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast azaan'.

Loudspeaker row & police crackdown

Earlier this year, Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. Before the expiry of the ultimatum, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the police also issued a notice to Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence.

Undeterred, Thackeray affirmed that the agitation will continue until illegal loudspeakers are removed from places of worship, especially mosques. "The agitation is not about 1 day. This is a long-term issue. When the state government is saying that we are following the Supreme Court, then do it completely. We are not going to be happy just because Azaan didn't take place at 92% of places today," the MNS supremo said.

Thereafter, in a letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray on May 10, he said, "My party workers were detained even before starting the agitation. 28 thousand MNS workers were served notices from the police while thousands were jailed. They did all this since they want loudspeakers to be used. These loudspeakers cause noise pollution. The police are after our party workers including Sandeep Deshpande and others as if they are terrorists from Pakistan."

"I have only one thing to say to the state government; Do not test our patience. Power comes and goes. No one has a copper plate of power. Not even you Uddhav Thackeray!" he added