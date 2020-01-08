Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Enter Politics, Amid MNS-BJP Talks: Sources

Amid speculations that Raj Thackeray-led MNS might ally with BJP, sources have said that son of MNS chief is all set to enter politics. Sources have told Republic that Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray will join the party formally on January 23. Amit Thackeray was a party member since a few years now but had not held any post. As MNS seeks makeover, Amit Thackeray's entry might bring a new twist in the political scenario in Maharashtra.

Earlier, senior MNS leaders said that Raj Thackeray may make an announcement regarding its decision to join the BJP on January 23 – the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder and MNS chief’s mentor Bal Thackeray. He is likely to unveil the party’s new flag – a saffron flag with Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj’s rajmudra (seal) on it.

Earlier on January 5, mid reports of internal tussle within the Maha Aghadi over the recent cabinet expansion, a sensational development has taken place in Maharashtra's Palghar. Reportedly, BJP workers in Palghar has put a banner with picture of MNS leader Raj Thackeray alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other local leaders. The banner has reportedly been put as a part of campaign for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls in Palghar and suggests that the BJP can ally with Raj Thackeray's MNS in the local body elections.

This comes after the fallout of Shiv Sena and the BJP. As per sources, BJP leader Ashish Shelar had met Raj Thackeray after its fallout with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena. Earlier on Saturday, sources reported that Raj is expected to adopt Sena's Hindutva ideology on January 23 with Sena going soft Hindutva, after allying with Congress and the NCP. However, back in December, the MNS leader had spoken against the BJP-led Central government's Citizenship Amendment Act. He had said that it is an attempt to distract the attention from the economic crisis in the country.

