'Raj Thackeray's Speeches Not Provocative, They're Within Law': MNS Ahead Of Mega Rally

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has expressed confidence that there would be no law and order repercussions during the hotly anticipated rally by party president Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad today. The city police had granted their approval to Thackeray's sabha under a total of 16 terms and conditions.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said the party is used to these conditions and will deal with them professionally. "We have been taking out rallies for the past 16 years. None of our rallies have ever received easy permission from any government. We are used to these terms and conditions and we know how to deal with them professionally," he told Republic.

Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, he paid his respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

Today's public meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites.

Raj Thackeray is only asking state to abide by law: MNS

When asked about the state government's objection to Raj Thackeray's push for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques, Deshpande, "Bhadkhau Bhushan (provocative speech) is very a relative term. What you think is provocative, may not be provocative for me. Whatever Raj Thackeray says in his rallies is within the limits of the law of the land."

"In the last two public meetings, he has only stated that the government should abide by the order of the Supreme Court and the Mumbai police Act which clearly prohibits the use of loudspeakers. We are only saying that everyone should follow the law of the land. Those who don't, are the ones disturbing law and order in the city."

The use of loudspeakers at religious places has become a hot-button issue after Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside such religious establishments, he said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that there is no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers. He also asked the Centre to formulate guidelines since the order on loudspeakers had been given by the Supreme Court.