BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday stated that A Raja should be jailed under the National Security Act (NSA) for demanding a separate Tamil nation. Swamy talking exclusively to Republic TV referred to the fact, DMK's Raja is currently out on bail and by making such remarks he has violated the bail terms.

"I would say Mr Raja should be picked up under the National Security Act and put in jail for some time. He has already spent the longest time ever on 2G before he got bail. He is presently on bail, so he has broken the bail conditions also, so he can be sent without difficulty to jail," said Swamy and added this is only going to help the DMK to create a false sense of support from the people however they don't support secession, under any circumstances, which has been proved repeatedly in the past.

DMK's A Raja demands state autonomy for Tamil Nadu

Reviving the demand for a special status for the state of Tamil Nadu, DMK's A Raja and MP from Nilgiris on Sunday, July 3 in the presence of CM M K Stalin, stated and warned the centre to not force the party to reiterate their ideological father Periyar's demand for a separate Tamil Nation.

Addressing an event in Namakkal, Raja demanded from HM Amit Shah and PM Modi to grant 'state autonomy' to Tamil Nadu, thereby acquiring greater powers, to not leave the state to the mercy of the central government.

Raja said, "DMK has given up the call for a separate Tamil Nadu and has come for State autonomy for the sake of democracy and Unity of India. But our ideological godfather Periyar demanded a separate Tamil Nadu till his death, however, we have kept aside that demand and accepted Federalism for the country’s integrity and democracy.

Therefore, I humbly request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not compel us to revive the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu, please give us state autonomy,” he further said.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD / ANI