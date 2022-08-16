Rajasthan: 12 Baran Congress Councillors Resign Over Death Of Dalit Minor In Jalore

Two days after a Dalit minor boy succumbed to injuries he suffered after his headmaster allegedly beat him for drinking water from the common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore, 12 Congress councillors in the Rajasthan’s Baran Municipal Council, on Tuesday, sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing anguish over the atrocities against Dalits, and extended support to MLA Panachand Meghawal, who resigned on Monday.

The councillors include Yogendra Mehta, Rohitashva Saxena, Rajaram Meena, Rekha Meena, Leeladhar Nagar, Hariraj Erwal, Piyush Soni, Urvashi Meghwal, Yashwant Yadav, Anwar Ali, Jyoti Jatav and Mayank Mathodia.

This comes a day after Congress MLA Panachand Meghawal tendered his resignation, expressing pain over the death of the nine-year-old school boy, who was allegedly beaten up for drinking from a common earthen pot. He also alleged that Dalits were being oppressed even after 75 years of independence.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Baran Atru MLA said, "It hurts me to see the way Dalits are being oppressed even after 75 years of independence. Even today, the Dalit community has to fight for their basic rights. I am anguished by the death of the innocent boy in Jalore. I do not see the same respect towards Dalits that was given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I cannot stop this oppression by myself, and therefore I resign as MLA."

Dalit boy beaten to death in Rajasthan over drinking water

A minor boy died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten by his school teacher for reportedly drinking water from a common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore on July 20. The child was immediately rushed to Ahemdabad in Gujarat for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. Rajasthan Police arrested the accused and an investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)