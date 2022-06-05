Ahead of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's visit to Udaipur on Sunday to meet party MLAs and independents for Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav wrote a letter to the CM stating that he is facing discrimination and lack of respect in the party.

Speaking exclusively to Republic about his letter, the MLA from Rajasthan's Tijara, Sandeep Yadav said, "There are several issues from last three years. The main issue is that in our region, the work was not done according to the way it should have been done. Budget announcements were there, but they are not implemented on the ground. Officers and ministers are responsible for this."

"In tough times, we stood by the government and some commitments were been made (to me). But nobody is discussing them now. Hence I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister. Today, CM called me and said that he will discuss the issues," Yadav, who won the Tijara Assembly seat from the BSP ticket and later joined Congress, told Republic.

The Tijara MLA further said, "I am upset because, despite Chief Minister's knowledge, work did not happen in my constituency. The demoralised workers would have felt better if they had seen that, in exchange for our support to the government, some major projects had been completed in our region."

Claiming that many MLAs are upset with Ashok Gehlot's government, Yadav said, "It will not be good if they don't listen to us."

Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav writes to CM Ashok Gehlot

On Saturday, Yadav wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and said that on one hand, the Congress leaders are leaving the party, but the MLAs who joined the grand old party from BSP are standing together. Still, they are not getting full respect from the state government. The MLAs keep taking rounds for their work and the officials do not respect them.

"The party does not have time to listen to the people's representatives who are representing five lakh people and helped you at the time of the crisis. So how can common people keep expectations from you? This is a matter of discussion. While you did not have time for us, from the transfer posting to the development works, we were constantly discriminated against. The attitude, thinking and behaviour of the ministers towards us have always been discriminatory," a statement from Yadav's letter to Gehlot read.

Notably, 70 Congress MLAs from Rajasthan are camping at a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections to four seats in which the party fears horse-trading by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said on Friday, June 3.