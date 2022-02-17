Rajasthan Allows PFI March In Kota; BJP Accuses Congress Of Legitimising Banned Outfit

The Congress-led Rajasthan government received backlash on Wednesday for allowing extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) to hold an annual march on February 17 to mark its formation day.

A thousand PFI workers are scheduled to participate in the Popular Front Day celebrations in Rajasthan's Kota today after being granted permission from the state government. As part of the program, PFI members will take out a march at 11 am that will also be attended by its office bearers.

This comes despite the PFI being declared a radical hate group by the National Investigation Agency and its proven involvement in several communal riots and controversies including the hijab row.

'Congress legitimizing PFI'

The Ashok Gehlot government's move allowing PFI to a large-scale program did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which accused Congress of legitimizing the radical outfit. The BJP also noted that PFI has been banned in many states for its involvement in extremist and terror activities.

"PFI's role in anti-CAA riots is well known to the country. Despite a plethora of charges against the organization, Congress legitimizes the PFI. It always had a soft corner towards such extremist groups. Congress is always with the supporters of Afzal Guru," a Rajasthan BJP leader said.

Mohammad Afzal Guru was a Kashmiri separatist, who was convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Pointing out that the Congress n Karnataka formed an alliance with the SDPI, which is the political wing of the PFI, the saffron party questioned why Congress associated itself with the 'tukde tukde gang.'

'Congress, CFI stirred Hijab controversy,' alleges BJP

It further accused Congress and the Campus Front of India (CFI) of stirring the Hijab issue to incite vote bank from a community. Notably, the CFI, which is the student wing of the Popular Front of India, has confessed to leading the protest on Hijabs in Karnataka. Several Muslim students have been protesting outside colleges in Udupi and neighbouring cities against a recent order by the Karnataka government, banning Hijabs and other religious attires inside the school premises.

A number of petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls last month.

On February 10, the court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.