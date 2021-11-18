Rajasthan: Amid Cabinet Rejig Talks, Sachin Pilot Bats For Amalgam Of Youth And Experience

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot vowed for a cabinet rejig in the state, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot suggested for a combination of experience and youth to be included in the government and the Congress party.

Commenting on his role in the government, Pilot said that he has fulfilled all the responsibilities given to him so far and that he will be doing what the party asks him to do.

The clamour for the cabinet reshuffle has been mounting on the Ashok Gehlot-led government for the past several months adding to the demand of accomodating supporters of Sachin Pilot. CM Gehlot had on Tuesday said that the Cabinet reshuffle in the state will be taking place soon.

Pilot bats for the empowerment of youths and workers

Speaking to media persons in Bhilwara on Wednesday, Pilot said, "There are vacancies in government as well as in the party organisation and we have to move forward with a combination of experience and youths."

The former state Deputy Chief Minister presses the need for youth and workers on the ground to be empowered. "When they realise that they have full participation in the government, then definitely we will be forming the government in 2023 again," he added.

We have to set an example contrary to the previous govt: Sachin Pilot

Pilot who had held the post of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief during the rule of the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje said, "Time flies! During the previous BJP government's rule, we struggled on the road against the BJP government because there was no one in the government to hear us. That was the government of arrogance and we have to set an example contrary to it. We are working in that direction."

The senior Congress leader said that he is supporting those who struggled for the party and its victory in the elections.

"If we make them participate in the government, it will be good for the party and the state as well. Youths will have new energy. Everyone has accepted this and the result will be visible in the days to come,” Sachin Pilot said.

He said that Congress is the only party alternative to the BJP at the national level.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI