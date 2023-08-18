Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Will BJP Look Beyond Vasundhara Raje As CM Face?

With assembly elections due later this year, the political mercury is rising in Rajasthan. The Congress' Rajasthan unit held a meeting to chalk out a plan for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jaipur on August 11. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party president Govind Singh Dotasara among other party veterans attended the meet. While the Congress party seems to be gearing up for the upcoming elections, it has not picked a face yet. Who will BJP choose as their CM face for the state elections? Will they look beyond Vasundhara Raje?

Why is Rajasthan important?

Congress' base has been constantly shrinking since 2014. The party received 28.6 per cent votes in the 2009 elections, however, it fell down to 19.3 per cent in 2014. In 2019, while the party's vote share stood at 19.5 per cent, the party could only secure 52 seats. In this situation, the states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as they are crucial for the survival of the grand old party.

Talking about Rajasthan, the Congress had secured the state with 39.3 per cent vote share while the BJP had 38.08 per cent votes in the last assembly election. However, the BJP witnessed a steep fall from 163 seats in the 2013 assembly elections to 76 seats in 2018.

Image - elections.in

Rajasthan is a battle for the BJP to return to power. The state of Rajasthan has a history of not voting back incumbents to power which makes the political contest more interesting.

Pilot vs Gehlot

Sachin Pilot had launched protests against his own government multiple times. In 2020, Pilot's rebellion even pushed the CM Gehlot-led state government to the brink of collapse. CM Gehlot was forced to lodge his loyal MLAs, first at a hotel on the outskirts of the state capital and then at a resort in Jaisalmer.

The mercury has not dropped since then. This year too, Pilot launched 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' on foot from Ajmer to Jaipur. During the yatra, he attacked the Gehlot government and raised the issue of corruption and leakage of papers of government requirement exams. Earlier, he also accused CM Ashok Gehlot of not acting against corruption cases registered during Vasundhara Raje govt.

Congress' dilemma

The grand old Congress party has been asserting that it can win the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, given there is unity, and warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline or speaking outside the party line. Former deputy chief minister and state president Sachin Pilot around that time had agreed to embrace collective leadership. He had said that he reconciled with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the advice of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. While responding to the infamous Red Diary controversy, Sachin Pilot reiterated that the Congress party is united and alleged that the BJP is conspiring against them.

Raje and BJP: Who picks whom?

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in the wake of Rajasthan assembly elections, announced two poll panels on Thursday - the election management and manifesto committee. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed as the convenor of the 25-membered manifesto (Sankalp Patra) committee, and Member of Parliament Narayan Panchariya has been named as head of the election management committee. The election management committee comprises 21 members.

As soon as the Rajasthan unit of the party made this announcement, speculations were rife regarding former CM Vasundhara Raje’s roles and responsibilities in the upcoming elections. Responding to the allegations of sidelining Raje. Arun Singh, the party’s state-in-charge said that she will campaign in the election. He said, “She is the national vice president of the party. She has a big role to play. She has been the chief minister of the state twice. She will campaign in the election. We all respect her.”

The move establishes the two newly appointed leaders as contenders for the higher post with Leader of Opposition Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state president Satish Poonia in the chief ministers race. Is BJP sidelining Raje? Given the current situation within the party, the more relevant question is, will BJP look beyond Vasundhra Raje?

