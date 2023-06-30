Rajasthan Assembly Polls: AIMIM's Entry To Spoil Congress' Fortune In State?

A call for a third political party has picked up steam ahead of the Assembly elections in the state of Rajasthan, where there has been a two-way race between the Grand Old Party of India - the Congress - and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the past three decades.

This time, however, all political parties are turning to the northern state to try their luck, whether it is the BSP, the BTP or the AIMIM.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s decision to expand the party’s base in Rajasthan, while keeping an eye on the Muslim and the Dalit communities, could affect the poll prospects of the ruling Congress.

On July 2, the Hyderabad MP was scheduled to address a sizeable crowd in Jaipur, but sources say that the event might have been cancelled. AIMIM reportedly had sought permission from the Jaipur Commissionerate to hold a meeting on MD Road in Jaipur, but the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, in a written letter to the party officials, stated that there is heavy traffic on MD Road, owing to which the rally would not be allowed.

Congress accuses AIMIM of being the 'B' team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Owaisi leaves no stone unturned in flaying the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whenever he visits the state. Owaisi seems to be eyeing about 25 Muslim seats during the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from Amardeep Sharma)