The atrocities against women seemed to doesn't stop in Rajasthan as a shocking incident emerged where a police constable was caught raping a woman. The incident took place on Friday in the Dausa district where a constable identified as Mahesh Kumar Gurjar was tied to a cot and thrashed by locals after he allegedly raped a woman. However, the accused was let go by police personnel from the local police station after they took him for a medical examination.

BJP slams Rajasthan govt on Dausa Horror

BJP lambasted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for increasing crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the state government for not taking stern action despite several incidents. Citing the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' slogan of the grand old party, he also questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

In a video message, Poonawalla said that the law and order situation and women atrocities in Rajasthan have now reached such a level that the state is now on Bhagwaan Bharose. He stated that in Dausa, a police officer was caught by villagers raping a woman. He was tied to a cot and handed over to the police but the police let him go.

The BJP spokesperson said, "This is in the same state where Chief Minister has said most rape cases are fake. This is the state where the cabinet minister has said, Ye Mardo Ka Pradesh Hai (State of men) and therefore rapes happen. The state has become No.1 in women atrocities, Dalit atrocities and rape. No wonder, incidents like Bhilwara where a young girl is gang-raped and then cut and put into a Bhatti. A young girl was raped in Karol. Around 10 to 15 incidents take place on a daily basis. A woman was dragged on a bonnet of a car in Hanumangarh and now this incident".

He further stated that this happened at a time when women's issues are not allowed to be raised in the assembly by the ministers of the same government. Rajendra Guda has asked to be silent and removed from the ministry. Divya Maderna said that she doesn't feel safe with other women in Rajasthan.

Taking a dig at Congress, Shehzad Poonawalla asserted, "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra ironically, who do politics on such issues are quiet. This is their Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon slogan".

Accused constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar who allegedly raped a woman is on the run after the police let him go. The station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station was suspended on Thursday after the woman, who is married, lodged a complaint in the matter, according to the officials. "Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar went to the house of the 30-year-old woman when she was alone on Tuesday night and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the woman's neighbours caught him. Meanwhile, her family members also came back and thrashed him," Circle Officer (CO) Bandikui Ishwar Singh said.