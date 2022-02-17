Last Updated:

Rajasthan BJP Chief Accuses Congress Govt Of 'vote Bank Politics' On Backing PFI March

BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the Rajasthan government of just thinking about their vote bank by allowing such as a march by the radical outfit.

Lashing out at the Congress-led government in Rajasthan for allowing the Popular Front of India (PFI) to carry out a march in Kota as a part of its formation day celebrations, BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the state government of just thinking about their vote bank by allowing such as a march by the radical outfit at the time when 'Hijab row' continues to stir controversy. 

Speaking to the media on the same, Poonia while referring to the PFI's 'Unity March' said that the outfit doesn't seem to have any intention to express solidarity or save the democracy, instead is just trying to bring instability and disturbance in the democracy.

"PFI is the same organisation which has been blacklisted in several places and has been accused of carrying out several anti-government activities in the country. They are known to work on the basis of communal activities. And now at a time, when there has been an outrage over the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, allowing the radical outfit to carry out such a march is at all not acceptable", the BJP state chief added. 

Further hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, he alleged that the permission granted to the Popular Front of India to carry out a march is a part of the government's "vote bank politics" in the state. "It is at all not right to allow such things because it will only encourage more such outfits to carry out their anti-government activities in the country and further hamper the peace and law and order situation", he added. 

Meanwhile, in another reaction from BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, he slammed the Congress-ruled government in Rajasthan for legitimizing a designated radical hate group by allowing the march. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congress in alliance with SDPI in Karnataka allowed the row and now has legitimized PFI by allowing it to carry out its annual marks in Rajasthan". 

Karnataka 'hijab' controversy

The BJP has been also accusing Congress as well as a Campus Front of India (CFI) for steering the hijab row in Karnataka to incite vote bank from a respective community. CFI, which is a student wing of the Popular Front of India has been spearheading the ongoing protests on hijabs in Karnataka and has brought several Muslim students outside their school and colleges protesting against restrictions on wearing hijab in educational institutions.

While a number of petitions have been filed in the Karnataka High Court, the court in its interim order has directed all the students to refrain from wearing any regional outfits inside the classroom until the next hearing on the matter. 

