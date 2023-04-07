Rajasthan BJP Chief Meets Family Members Of 2 People Killed In 2008 Jaipur Blasts

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Friday met the family members of two people who lost their lives in the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Jaipur.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

The Rajasthan High Court on March 29 acquitted the four men in the case and affirmed the acquittal of a fifth accused by the trial court, while slamming the probe agencies over their "shoddy investigation".

Joshi, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, and other leaders of the party went to the residences of Rampratap Dhankya and Radheshyam Yadav who were killed in one of the blasts.

He said the BJP will stand with the victims' families until the accused get the harshest punishment.