Rajasthan BJP Chief Questions Govt For Permitting Phone Tapping Without Following Protocol

Amidst the political turmoil in Rajasthan, BJP state President Satish Poonia on Saturday raised questions over the phone tapping of Congress MLAs. Poonia questioned how can the Rajasthan government permit the police to record such audio without informing the Chief Secretary and the Assistant Chief Secretary. This comes after the Congress released audiotapes alleging that BJP leaders are conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government, however, the ruling party refrained from revealing the origin of the tapes.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Poonia said, "Since the Chief Secretary and the ACS (Home) have said that they are not aware of the phone tapping, the question is - can the Rajasthan government and the state police permit any such tape recording or audio recording? The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry in this because figures are pointed on a Central Minister which is baseless. So the Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter which is as per the procedure and I think many things will come into light."

'To thwart truth'

BJP's demand for a CBI enquiry has been shunned by the Congress, as the party's National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi remarked that it is an attempt by the opposition to 'thwart truth.' Singhvi said that even as police inquiry is going on, BJP has 'conveniently' demanded CBI probe, after which the MHA has stepped in. Earlier on Saturday, addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone taping after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former.

On the other side, the Rajasthan SOG produced an audio clip that allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have also been arrested. The SOG team visited hotels in Haryana and issued a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples. The BJP has completely denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state, as per ANI sources.

(with inputs from ANI)