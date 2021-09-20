Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Claims 'Gehlot Is Worried' After Captain's Resignation

After days of major political developments in Punjab, Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh quit the grand old party on Saturday. Following his resignation, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday claimed that state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is 'worried about his own fate'. Poonia asserted that Congress leaders are disillusioned with the party. Moreover, he also expressed doubt over the pending Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle.

"The developments in Punjab show that even senior Congress leaders are disillusioned with the party. The Congress is counting last breaths and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is more worried about his chair," said Poonia

Expressing doubt over the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Poonia equated the situation with Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He stated that whether the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle will ever take place has become a 'Rs 1 crore question'. He remarked that there is no answer regarding the cabinet reshuffle. Moreover, the Rajasthan BJP chief also attacked the Congress and said that it lacks intra-party democracy.

"There is neither an answer to it nor will people be able to get a reward," he said.

Satish Poonia takes a dig at Ashok Gehlot

Earlier on Sunday, Poonia took a dig at Gehlot after the latter took to Twitter and expressed that he hopes Amarinder Singh to keep the interests of the party ahead. In response, Satish Poonia retweeted Gehlot's tweet and questioned his obedience towards the Congress high command. Poonia further claimed that Gehlot's advice shows that he is scared about his own position.

"It is not known how much you obey your high command, but such advice can be given only by a person who is scared, whose ground below has slipped and the legs of the chair move," said Satish Poonia

आप अपने आलाकमान का कितना कहना मानते हैं यह तो पता नहीं, लेकिन ऐसी सलाह वही व्यक्ति दे सकता है जो डरा हुआ हो, जिसकी नीचे की जमीन खिसक गई हो और कुर्सी के पाए हिलते हो। https://t.co/OgAu6NJI90 — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) September 19, 2021

BJP to discuss strategy for 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan BJP chief informed that the saffron party is to hold a brainstorming session soon to discuss the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections. The focus of the 'Chintan Baithak' will be on the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections. Apart from it, discussions on such social and political issues, on which there is a need to work more proactively, will be held, he said.

The party sources said the meeting will be held in Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand district on September 21 and 22, which will be chaired by the party's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh. The state office bearers of the party and core group members will attend the meeting.

With PTI inputs