In the wake of communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur that erupted on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Rajasthan and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot needs to stop doing appeasement politics and work towards the growth of the state.

Two days after the Jodhpur clashes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Rajashtan Arun Singh, on Wednesday, said, “Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan and make Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot understand to not do appeasement politics. CM should work to maintain peace and establish law and order in the state.”

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan and make CM (Ashok Gehlot) understand to not do appeasement politics. CM should work to maintain peace and establish law and order in the state: Arun Singh, BJP's in-charge for Rajasthan on Jodhpur clashes pic.twitter.com/ChhsntaIAo — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

‘Anti-government campaign was being run by the saffron party’: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of 'dragging issues' and attempting to create instability on the ground. Speaking to reporters, CM Gehlot alleged that an 'anti-government campaign' was being run by the saffron party on the instructions of the high command to stoke tensions in the aftermath of communal incidents. He also claimed that the party was 'bulldozing homes of the poor' to add to the provocation.

"BJP bulldozes the homes of the poor, the high command has instructed it. They have been given the homework, which is why they are dragging issues. In Karauli something happened, in an hour it was sorted. But the entire country's media is still playing it. Rajgarh they did on their own, just to defame our government. We have the information on how messages are sent to run an anti-government campaign," CM Ashok Gehlot claimed.

Jodhpur clash

With Rajasthan still reeling under the aftermath of the Karauli clashes on Ram Navami and the shocking Alwar demolition drive, violence was now witnessed in Jodhpur on Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya on May 3. On the eve of the two festivals, clashes broke out between communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur.

Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including four policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.

Image: ANI, PTI